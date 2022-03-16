Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC Grows Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 31.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,412 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 814 shares during the quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $502,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chicago Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Founders Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period.

Shares of VTV stock opened at $143.57 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $145.31. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1-year low of $127.70 and a 1-year high of $151.16.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

