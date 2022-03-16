JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims Dollar General (NYSE:DG) Target Price to $263.00

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $272.00 to $263.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 22.75% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Dollar General from $251.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Dollar General from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $220.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered Dollar General from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $250.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Dollar General in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $228.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $237.61.

Shares of Dollar General stock opened at $214.25 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $49.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.15. Dollar General has a 52-week low of $173.50 and a 52-week high of $240.14. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $208.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $216.60.

Dollar General announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, December 2nd that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 3.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dollar General during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in Dollar General by 335.7% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Dollar General in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dollar General during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dollar General during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 90.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

