JPMorgan Chase & Co. Downgrades Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) to Neutral

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM – Get Rating) was downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Monday, MarketBeat reports. They presently have a $20.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 10.01% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on TCOM. UBS Group raised shares of Trip.com Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Trip.com Group from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Trip.com Group in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Trip.com Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, New Street Research upgraded shares of Trip.com Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.73.

Shares of NASDAQ:TCOM opened at $18.18 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $25.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.09 and a beta of 1.04. Trip.com Group has a 12-month low of $14.29 and a 12-month high of $45.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Trip.com Group ( NASDAQ:TCOM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 15th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.80. The company had revenue of $831.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $808.93 million. Trip.com Group had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 0.43%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Trip.com Group will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TCOM. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in Trip.com Group by 7.7% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 142,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,374,000 after buying an additional 10,188 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its position in Trip.com Group by 3,203.5% in the third quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 1,866,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,395,000 after buying an additional 1,810,000 shares in the last quarter. Nan Fung Trinity HK Ltd. boosted its position in Trip.com Group by 58.3% in the third quarter. Nan Fung Trinity HK Ltd. now owns 1,078,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,149,000 after buying an additional 397,200 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Trip.com Group by 10.7% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 989,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,413,000 after buying an additional 95,937 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Trip.com Group by 509.6% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 66,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,347,000 after buying an additional 55,342 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.88% of the company’s stock.

Trip.com Group Ltd. engages in the provision of travel-related services. It provides hotel accommodations, airline tickets, packaged tours, corporate travel management services, property management systems and advertising services. The company was founded by Jian Zhang Liang, Min Fan, Nan Peng Shen and Qi Ji in June 1999 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

