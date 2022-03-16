JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Barclays (LON:BARC) Price Target to GBX 220

Barclays (LON:BARC – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 270 ($3.51) to GBX 220 ($2.86) in a report issued on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 30.83% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Barclays in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 205 ($2.67) target price on Barclays in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 240 ($3.12) price objective on shares of Barclays in a report on Thursday, February 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 330 ($4.29) price objective on Barclays and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 321 ($4.17) price objective on Barclays in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 255.75 ($3.33).

BARC stock opened at GBX 168.16 ($2.19) on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 192.61 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 190.26. The company has a market cap of £28.18 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.59. Barclays has a twelve month low of GBX 142.04 ($1.85) and a twelve month high of GBX 219.60 ($2.86).

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

