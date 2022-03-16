JPMorgan ActiveBuilders International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JIDA) Trading 0.8% Higher

JPMorgan ActiveBuilders International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JIDA – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 0.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $42.85 and last traded at $42.85. 99 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 536 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.49.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.94.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in JPMorgan ActiveBuilders International Equity ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan ActiveBuilders International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JIDA – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 13,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $626,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned approximately 2.20% of JPMorgan ActiveBuilders International Equity ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

