Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC

Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 14.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,502 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,653 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson makes up about 1.0% of Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,625,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Jackson Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.7% during the third quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 290.7% during the third quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 67.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on JNJ shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a report on Friday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $161.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $187.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 24th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price objective (up from $192.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Johnson & Johnson from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $180.00 to $183.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $180.57.

JNJ opened at $176.14 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $463.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $155.72 and a 1-year high of $179.92. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $168.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $166.16.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $24.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.29 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.46% and a net margin of 22.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.86 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were given a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.29%.

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

