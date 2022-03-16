John Cresswell Acquires 45,000 Shares of Capita plc (LON:CPI) Stock

Capita plc (LON:CPI – Get Rating) insider John Cresswell acquired 45,000 shares of Capita stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 22 ($0.29) per share, with a total value of £9,900 ($12,873.86).

Shares of CPI opened at GBX 21 ($0.27) on Wednesday. Capita plc has a 1 year low of GBX 19.89 ($0.26) and a 1 year high of GBX 55.98 ($0.73). The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 459.23. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 30.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 40.37. The stock has a market cap of £353.70 million and a PE ratio of 1.30.

CPI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Capita to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from GBX 55 ($0.72) to GBX 70 ($0.91) in a research report on Thursday, November 25th. Barclays dropped their target price on Capita from GBX 80 ($1.04) to GBX 65 ($0.85) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Capita in a report on Thursday, March 10th.

Capita plc provides consulting, digital, and software products and services to clients in the private and public sectors. It operates through six divisions: Software, People Solutions, Customer Management, Government Services, Technology Solutions, and Specialist Services. The company offers application software and other solutions, such as automation, critical communication system, finance and payment, management information system, workforce management, and education software products and services; and people solutions, including human resources advisory and digitally enabled services comprising learning, resourcing, pensions, and HR outsourcing services.

