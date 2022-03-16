Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:WOOF)

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, March 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Wissink now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.24 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.21.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Wedbush upgraded shares of Petco Health and Wellness from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, December 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Petco Health and Wellness from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Petco Health and Wellness from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $29.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Petco Health and Wellness has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.18.

NASDAQ:WOOF opened at $18.88 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $18.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.60. Petco Health and Wellness has a 52 week low of $16.22 and a 52 week high of $28.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.33, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.48.

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.03. Petco Health and Wellness had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 8.27%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Petco Health and Wellness by 262.5% in the third quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 895 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 442.5% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC raised its position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness during the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Chimera Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness during the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.22% of the company’s stock.

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc operates as a retailer of premium pet consumables, supplies, and companion animals and services. The company also offers grooming, in-store and online training, tele-veterinarian, and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco clinics.

