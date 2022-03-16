Jefferies Financial Group Comments on First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:FR)

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a report issued on Friday, March 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will earn $0.52 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.53. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for First Industrial Realty Trust’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.55 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.16 EPS.

Get First Industrial Realty Trust alerts:

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.61. First Industrial Realty Trust had a return on equity of 13.05% and a net margin of 56.90%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. TD Securities raised shares of First Industrial Realty Trust to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $19.50 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $13.75 to $13.25 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Mizuho cut shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $64.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, First Industrial Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.02.

FR stock opened at $58.34 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.05 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. First Industrial Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $44.88 and a 52-week high of $66.74. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.08.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.295 per share. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This is an increase from First Industrial Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. First Industrial Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 51.92%.

In other news, CIO Johannson L. Yap sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.12, for a total transaction of $641,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FR. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in First Industrial Realty Trust by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,557,041 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,029,877,000 after acquiring an additional 579,719 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,705,520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $640,933,000 after buying an additional 199,158 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,281,548 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $417,519,000 after buying an additional 390,902 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,839,863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $254,198,000 after purchasing an additional 153,903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust by 132.5% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,189,479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $144,944,000 after purchasing an additional 1,247,831 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.03% of the company’s stock.

About First Industrial Realty Trust (Get Rating)

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, management, acquisition, sale, development and redevelopment of industrial real estate. The firm product portfolio includes bulk warehouse, regional warehouse, R&D/flex, and light industrial properties.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Industrial Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Industrial Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.