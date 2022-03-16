Jefferies Financial Group Brokers Cut Earnings Estimates for Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA)

Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for Sabra Health Care REIT in a report issued on Thursday, March 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $0.36 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.38. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Sabra Health Care REIT’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.37 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.48 EPS.

Get Sabra Health Care REIT alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Sabra Health Care REIT in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in a research note on Friday, February 18th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Bank of America upgraded shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sabra Health Care REIT has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.70.

NASDAQ SBRA opened at $13.81 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.08 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.50. Sabra Health Care REIT has a fifty-two week low of $12.31 and a fifty-two week high of $19.01. The company has a current ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.46). Sabra Health Care REIT had a negative net margin of 19.89% and a negative return on equity of 3.33%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Sabra Health Care REIT by 25.0% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,381,261 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $255,851,000 after acquiring an additional 3,476,213 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in the 4th quarter valued at $29,747,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,204,599 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $449,592,000 after purchasing an additional 2,066,288 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 45.9% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,499,236 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $66,228,000 after purchasing an additional 1,415,791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 7,289,224 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $98,695,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377,573 shares in the last quarter. 84.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Harold W. Jr. Andrews sold 110,000 shares of Sabra Health Care REIT stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.55, for a total transaction of $1,490,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.69%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. Sabra Health Care REIT’s payout ratio is -235.29%.

Sabra Health Care REIT Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc engages in managing and investing in healthcare-related real estate properties. It focuses on the acquisition, financing and owning real estate property to be leased to third party tenants in the healthcare sector. The company was founded on May 10, 2010 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sabra Health Care REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sabra Health Care REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.