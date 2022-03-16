Jean Jacques Bienaime Sells 15,000 Shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) Stock

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRNGet Rating) CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.57, for a total value of $1,163,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Jean Jacques Bienaime also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Thursday, January 13th, Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 5,000 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.86, for a total value of $439,300.00.
  • On Wednesday, December 15th, Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 6,000 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.71, for a total transaction of $496,260.00.

NASDAQ BMRN opened at $78.27 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.90. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.59 and a 12 month high of $94.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -217.42, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.50.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRNGet Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.01. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 3.47% and a positive return on equity of 1.32%. The company had revenue of $449.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $442.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.05) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BMRN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $129.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Friday, February 18th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.71.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 20,584 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,818,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 59.7% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 377 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC lifted its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 3,981 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Bbva USA boosted its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 20.5% in the third quarter. Bbva USA now owns 934 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 4,352 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.71% of the company’s stock.

About BioMarin Pharmaceutical

BioMarin Pharmaceutical, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its pipeline products include Valoctocogene roxaparvovec, Vosoritide, and BMN 307. The company was founded by John C. Klock, Christopher M.

