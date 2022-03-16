JCIC Asset Management Inc. Trims Position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

JCIC Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 91,755 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 376 shares during the period. Toronto-Dominion Bank accounts for 2.1% of JCIC Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. JCIC Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $7,042,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TD. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 0.4% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 59,334 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,162,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the period. Mariner LLC increased its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 3.1% during the second quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 36,502 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,557,000 after buying an additional 1,107 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 7.4% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 757,324 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $53,051,000 after buying an additional 51,996 shares during the period. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 41.1% during the third quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co now owns 5,622 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 1,638 shares during the period. Finally, Cox Capital Mgt LLC increased its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 10.4% during the third quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 36,256 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,398,000 after buying an additional 3,409 shares during the period. 48.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Toronto-Dominion Bank alerts:

TD has been the topic of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$94.00 to C$105.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Desjardins lifted their price target on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$110.00 to C$113.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$91.00 to C$104.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered Toronto-Dominion Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.32.

Toronto-Dominion Bank stock opened at $78.26 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.47. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 12 month low of $62.81 and a 12 month high of $86.01. The company has a market capitalization of $142.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.97.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The bank reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.03. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 16.30% and a net margin of 30.57%. The business had revenue of $11.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.702 per share. This is an increase from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $2.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.34%.

About Toronto-Dominion Bank (Get Rating)

The Toronto-Dominion Bank engages in providing financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The Canadian Retail segment offers various financial products and services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD).

Receive News & Ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.