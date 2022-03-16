JCIC Asset Management Inc. Sells 470 Shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

JCIC Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 49,065 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 470 shares during the quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $1,918,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AGF Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Enbridge by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 4,146,924 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $165,206,000 after acquiring an additional 157,128 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Enbridge by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 38,039 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,514,000 after acquiring an additional 9,498 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of Enbridge by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 131,490 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $5,233,000 after acquiring an additional 11,235 shares during the last quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Enbridge by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 179,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $7,124,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in shares of Enbridge by 22.3% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 34,199 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,361,000 after acquiring an additional 6,241 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ENB shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Enbridge from C$57.00 to C$59.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on Enbridge from C$56.00 to C$57.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Scotiabank downgraded Enbridge from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. TD Securities raised their price target on Enbridge from C$57.00 to C$59.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Enbridge from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Enbridge presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.77.

ENB stock opened at $44.06 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.79. Enbridge Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.58 and a twelve month high of $45.13. The firm has a market cap of $89.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.50, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.78.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The pipeline company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $9.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.10 billion. Enbridge had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 12.66%. Research analysts expect that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

About Enbridge

Enbridge, Inc engages in the provision of gas and oil businesses. It operates through the following segments: Liquid Pipelines, Gas Distribution & Storage, Gas Transmission & Midstream, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment consists of common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids and refined products pipelines and terminals in Canada and U.S., including Canadian Mainline, Regional Oil Sands System, Southern Lights Pipeline, Spearhead Pipeline, Seaway Crude Pipeline interest, and other feeder pipelines.

