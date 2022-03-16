JCIC Asset Management Inc. Increases Holdings in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

JCIC Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) by 1,190.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 645 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after acquiring an additional 595 shares during the quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $27,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Creative Planning raised its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 18.2% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 261,808 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $8,517,000 after purchasing an additional 40,247 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,770,000. PM CAPITAL Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. PM CAPITAL Ltd now owns 1,656,856 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $53,898,000 after buying an additional 13,420 shares during the period. Violich Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,041,000. Finally, Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,518,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.05% of the company’s stock.

FCX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James set a $49.00 price objective on Freeport-McMoRan and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Wolfe Research lowered their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.20.

FCX opened at $44.28 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $43.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $64.42 billion, a PE ratio of 15.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 2.01. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.44 and a 52 week high of $50.46.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The natural resource company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $6.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.48 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 21.55% and a net margin of 18.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 37.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. This is an increase from Freeport-McMoRan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 13th. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is 10.38%.

In other Freeport-McMoRan news, CFO Kathleen L. Quirk sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.02, for a total transaction of $3,521,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kathleen L. Quirk sold 40,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.55, for a total value of $1,561,275.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 164,670 shares of company stock valued at $7,002,730. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold, and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines, South America Mining, Indonesia Mining, Molybdenum Mines, Rod and Refining, Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining and Corporate, Other and Eliminations.

