JCIC Asset Management Inc. Has $70,000 Stock Position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

JCIC Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 39.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,129 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 730 shares during the period. JCIC Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $70,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BMY. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp boosted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1,748.9% in the 3rd quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 832 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BMY. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.78.

In related news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total transaction of $2,010,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE BMY opened at $69.75 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.52. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52-week low of $53.22 and a 52-week high of $70.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $66.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.04. The stock has a market cap of $152.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.54.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83. The business had revenue of $11.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 15.08% and a return on equity of 45.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.46 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is currently 69.23%.

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

