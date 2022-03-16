JCIC Asset Management Inc. Has $4.91 Million Stake in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

JCIC Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,362 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the quarter. Valero Energy makes up approximately 1.5% of JCIC Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. JCIC Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $4,909,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Canton Hathaway LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 83.5% in the third quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 367 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 445.9% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 20,420 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 107.7% in the third quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 403 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 225.3% in the third quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 488 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. 77.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of VLO stock opened at $84.41 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $34.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.96. Valero Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $58.85 and a 52 week high of $93.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $85.15 and a 200-day moving average of $76.83.

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The oil and gas company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.63. Valero Energy had a net margin of 0.82% and a return on equity of 5.30%. The company had revenue of $35.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.06) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 116.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Co. will post 7.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 3rd were given a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.64%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 2nd. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is currently 174.22%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on VLO shares. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $92.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $83.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Valero Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Valero Energy from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Valero Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.43.

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment consists of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

