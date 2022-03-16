Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:JUGG) Short Interest Update

Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:JUGG – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, a decrease of 35.2% from the February 13th total of 5,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 22,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition stock opened at $9.70 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.78. Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition has a 12-month low of $9.63 and a 12-month high of $10.63.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition by 93.8% in the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,356,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,333,000 after buying an additional 656,334 shares in the last quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at about $9,311,000. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,855,000. MMCAP International Inc. SPC purchased a new stake in shares of Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition during the third quarter worth $6,853,000. Finally, Empyrean Capital Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition during the third quarter worth $6,815,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.12% of the company’s stock.

JAWS Juggernaut Acquisition Corporation is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. JAWS Juggernaut Acquisition Corporation is based in MIAMI BEACH, Fla.

