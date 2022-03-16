Japan Hotel REIT Investment Co. (OTCMKTS:NIPOF) Short Interest Update

Japan Hotel REIT Investment Co. (OTCMKTS:NIPOF – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a decrease of 20.0% from the February 13th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Shares of NIPOF stock remained flat at $$457.38 on Wednesday. Japan Hotel REIT Investment has a fifty-two week low of $457.38 and a fifty-two week high of $607.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $457.38 and its 200-day moving average is $534.11.

Get Japan Hotel REIT Investment alerts:

About Japan Hotel REIT Investment (Get Rating)

Japan Hotel REIT Investment Corporation(JHR) is the J-REIT that specifies in the hotels. JHR has the basic principle of ensuring the steady growth and stable revenue in mid to long term view to operate asset.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Japan Hotel REIT Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Japan Hotel REIT Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.