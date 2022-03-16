Janus International Group (NYSE:JBI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Janus International Group (NYSE:JBI – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01), Fidelity Earnings reports. Janus International Group updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

JBI traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.03. The stock had a trading volume of 25,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 591,686. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.10. Janus International Group has a 52 week low of $8.63 and a 52 week high of $15.94.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on JBI shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Janus International Group in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. UBS Group started coverage on Janus International Group in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Benchmark initiated coverage on Janus International Group in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Janus International Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on Janus International Group from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Janus International Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.40.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Janus International Group by 44.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 948,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,870,000 after buying an additional 290,986 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Janus International Group in the 4th quarter worth $634,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Janus International Group in the 4th quarter worth $735,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Janus International Group by 58.1% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 40,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 14,772 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Janus International Group by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 469,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,881,000 after purchasing an additional 55,869 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.27% of the company’s stock.

Janus International Group, LLC designs, manufactures, and installs steel roll-up doors and building components for self-storage, industrial, and commercial door dealer markets. Its products include self-storage doors, wind load self-storage doors, and swing doors; interior hallway systems and locker systems; commercial roll up doors, including tension holding devices, spiral torque tubes, and adjustment in bracket systems; relocatable storage containers and movable additional storage structures; electronic locks, overlocks, and monitoring products for roll-up doors; and options, such as vision panels, insulation materials, upgrade repair kits, pantheon operators, and hoist operators.

