James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR) Short Interest Update

James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 923,700 shares, a decrease of 18.3% from the February 13th total of 1,130,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 357,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days. Currently, 2.6% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on JRVR shares. TheStreet cut shares of James River Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of James River Group from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. JMP Securities dropped their price target on shares of James River Group from $45.00 to $36.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of James River Group from $32.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of James River Group from $42.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, James River Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.00.

Shares of JRVR stock opened at $21.17 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $26.33. James River Group has a 12 month low of $19.76 and a 12 month high of $51.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $792.77 million, a P/E ratio of -4.08 and a beta of 0.41.

James River Group ( NASDAQ:JRVR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The insurance provider reported ($1.81) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($1.93). James River Group had a negative net margin of 22.36% and a negative return on equity of 24.27%. The business had revenue of $207.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $198.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.95) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that James River Group will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 11th. James River Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -3.85%.

In related news, CFO Sarah C. Doran purchased 4,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $20.16 per share, with a total value of $96,768.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Frank D’orazio purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $20.64 per share, with a total value of $1,032,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 79,715 shares of company stock valued at $1,638,038 in the last three months. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of JRVR. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in James River Group by 26.0% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,370 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 1,521 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new position in James River Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $243,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in James River Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $252,000. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of James River Group by 62.2% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 9,169 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 3,515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of James River Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $268,000. Institutional investors own 98.75% of the company’s stock.

About James River Group

James River Group Holdings Ltd. engages in the ownership and operation of a group of specialty insurance and reinsurance companies. It operates through the following segments: Excess and Surplus Lines, Specialty Admitted Insurance, Casualty Reinsurance, and Corporate and Other. The Excess and Surplus Lines segment offers E&S commercial lines liability and property insurance products.

