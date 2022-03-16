Jacobs Engineering Group’s (J) House Stock Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Posted by on Mar 16th, 2022

Shore Capital reiterated their house stock rating on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group (LON:JGet Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, LSE.Co.UK reports.

J has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an underweight rating and issued a GBX 230 ($2.99) price target on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from GBX 275 ($3.58) to GBX 285 ($3.71) and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Barclays reissued an equal weight rating and set a GBX 330 ($4.29) price target on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Citigroup reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 270 ($3.51) price target on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from GBX 325 ($4.23) to GBX 300 ($3.90) and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Jacobs Engineering Group currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 290.83 ($3.78).

About Jacobs Engineering Group (Get Rating)

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc is challenging today to reinvent tomorrow by solving the world’s most critical problems for thriving cities, resilient environments, mission-critical outcomes, operational advancement, scientific discovery and cutting-edge manufacturing, turning abstract ideas into realities that transform the world for good.

Featured Stories

Analyst Recommendations for Jacobs Engineering Group (LON:J)

Receive News & Ratings for Jacobs Engineering Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jacobs Engineering Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.