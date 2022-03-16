J.W. Mays (NASDAQ:MAYS) Shares Pass Below 50-Day Moving Average of $39.24

J.W. Mays, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAYS – Get Rating) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $39.24 and traded as low as $37.77. J.W. Mays shares last traded at $40.00, with a volume of 2,196 shares traded.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 2.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.88 million, a PE ratio of 303.79 and a beta of -0.15.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in J.W. Mays stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of J.W. Mays, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAYS – Get Rating) by 50.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.07% of J.W. Mays worth $55,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 3.35% of the company’s stock.

J.W. Mays, Inc owns, operates, and leases commercial real estate properties in United States. Its properties are located in Brooklyn, Jamaica, Fishkill, Levittown, Massapequa of New York, and Circleville of Ohio. The company was founded in 1924 and is based in Brooklyn, New York.

