Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITRN) Short Interest Up 41.4% in February

Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITRN – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 48,500 shares, a growth of 41.4% from the February 13th total of 34,300 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 44,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

NASDAQ:ITRN opened at $22.58 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $23.34. Ituran Location and Control has a 52-week low of $19.73 and a 52-week high of $29.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market capitalization of $529.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.68 and a beta of 1.35.

Ituran Location and Control (NASDAQ:ITRN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $70.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.03 million. Ituran Location and Control had a return on equity of 27.52% and a net margin of 12.65%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ituran Location and Control will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 23rd will be paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 22nd. Ituran Location and Control’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.45%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Ituran Location and Control by 37.9% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,521 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 967 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ituran Location and Control by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,503 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in shares of Ituran Location and Control in the fourth quarter worth about $97,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its position in shares of Ituran Location and Control by 42.3% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 4,373 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ituran Location and Control in the third quarter worth about $132,000. 60.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Ituran Location and Control from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th.

About Ituran Location and Control

Ituran Location & Control Ltd. engages in the provision of stolen vehicle recovery, fleet management, and tracking services. It operates through the following segments: Telematics Services and Telematics Products. The Telematics Services segment consists predominantly of regionally- based stolen vehicle recovery services, fleet management services and value-added services comprised of personal advanced locater services and concierge services.

