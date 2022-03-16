Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.250-$1.750 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.120. The company issued revenue guidance of $2 billion-$2.10 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.20 billion.

NASDAQ ITRI traded up $2.10 on Wednesday, hitting $49.51. The stock had a trading volume of 22,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 458,534. Itron has a one year low of $44.02 and a one year high of $102.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.97 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50-day moving average is $56.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.05.

Get Itron alerts:

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $485.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $508.74 million. Itron had a negative net margin of 4.10% and a positive return on equity of 6.56%. The business’s revenue was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Itron will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Itron from $60.00 to $43.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Itron from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Itron from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Itron from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Argus downgraded shares of Itron from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Itron currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $76.92.

In other news, CEO Thomas Deitrich sold 4,639 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.05, for a total value of $250,737.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Donald L. Reeves III sold 559 shares of Itron stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.05, for a total value of $30,213.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,633 shares of company stock valued at $738,031 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.25% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in Itron by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,409 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Itron during the fourth quarter worth $251,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Itron by 40.1% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,275 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 1,511 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Itron in the fourth quarter valued at $568,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Itron by 51.1% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,448 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,244,000 after buying an additional 5,565 shares in the last quarter. 98.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Itron Company Profile (Get Rating)

Itron, Inc is a technology and services company, which engages in the provision of solutions that measure, manage, and analyze energy and water use. It operates through the following segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment includes hardware products used for measurement, control, or sensing that do not have communications capability embedded for use with its broader Itron systems.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Itron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Itron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.