iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) Stock Holdings Boosted by SOL Capital Management CO

SOL Capital Management CO raised its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Get Rating) by 21.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,541 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,485 shares during the period. SOL Capital Management CO’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $728,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 300.0% in the third quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at $68,000.

Shares of IJK traded up $1.60 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $75.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 382,533. The business has a fifty day moving average of $76.84 and a 200 day moving average of $81.07. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $71.16 and a 1 year high of $88.25.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

