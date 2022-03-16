iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) Shares Sold by Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC

Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 40,368 shares of the company’s stock after selling 874 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF comprises 5.4% of Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $6,323,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the third quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000.

Get iShares S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

Shares of IVE opened at $150.33 on Wednesday. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $137.17 and a 52 week high of $160.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $153.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $152.13.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.