iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB) Sets New 12-Month Low at $105.09

iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $105.09 and last traded at $105.09, with a volume of 800 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $105.19.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $106.04.

Get iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Tsfg LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $50,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. increased its position in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 127.7% in the fourth quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 535 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter.

iShares 2016 AMT-Free Muni Term ETF, formerly iShares S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.