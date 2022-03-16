iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) Shares Bought by Wealth Management Partners LLC

Wealth Management Partners LLC raised its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 12,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF accounts for about 0.9% of Wealth Management Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Wealth Management Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,347,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $216,000. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 6.2% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 40,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,562,000 after buying an additional 2,351 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 5.4% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 8,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $908,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 69.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 20,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,306,000 after acquiring an additional 8,359 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,382,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $948,900,000 after acquiring an additional 1,275,109 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $91.68 on Wednesday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $88.97 and a fifty-two week high of $123.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $99.03.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

