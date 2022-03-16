iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF (NYSEARCA:SDG) Shares Down 0.7%

iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF (NYSEARCA:SDG – Get Rating) shares traded down 0.7% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $82.01 and last traded at $82.15. 49,178 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 44% from the average session volume of 34,102 shares. The stock had previously closed at $82.69.
The company’s 50-day moving average is $86.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.74.
