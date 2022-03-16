iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF (NASDAQ:EUFN) Shares Gap Up to $17.20

iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF (NASDAQ:EUFN – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $17.20, but opened at $17.89. iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF shares last traded at $17.83, with a volume of 7,293 shares changing hands.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.06.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EUFN. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 54.0% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000.

iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Europe Financials Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Europe Financials Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the combined equity market performance of the financials sector of developed market countries in Europe.

