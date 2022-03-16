iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI) Shares Sold by Alpha Cubed Investments LLC

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC cut its position in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI – Get Rating) by 12.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI China ETF were worth $276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 113.9% during the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Powell Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF in the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 3,456.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 818 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 795 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ MCHI opened at $45.23 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.99. iShares MSCI China ETF has a 52-week low of $43.59 and a 52-week high of $85.55.

iShares MSCI China ETF, formerly iShares MSCI China Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI China Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund is designed to measure the performance of the top 85% of equity securities by market capitalization in the Chinese equity markets.

