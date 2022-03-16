iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTH) Short Interest Update

iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTH – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a decrease of 25.0% from the February 13th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

NASDAQ:IBTH traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.09. 2,215 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,140. iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF has a 52 week low of $24.03 and a 52 week high of $25.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $24.59.

Get iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF alerts:

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.018 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF ( NASDAQ:IBTH Get Rating ) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 13,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $356,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned approximately 1.65% of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.