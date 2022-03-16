iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Sets New 52-Week Low at $107.01

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $107.01 and last traded at $107.13, with a volume of 791152 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $107.60.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $113.30.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AGG. EPG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. TFC Financial Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors own 79.99% of the company’s stock.

