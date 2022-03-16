iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Purchased by Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC

Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 143,571 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,235 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises about 3.9% of Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $10,716,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IEFA. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter worth $1,362,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 41.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,738,000 after acquiring an additional 2,001 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 62,425,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,673,178,000 after acquiring an additional 2,238,303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 226,516,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,957,029,000 after acquiring an additional 5,784,056 shares during the last quarter.

BATS IEFA opened at $66.27 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.94. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.55 and a fifty-two week high of $70.84.

