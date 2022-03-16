iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLT) Shares Down 2.3%

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLT – Get Rating) shares dropped 2.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $131.72 and last traded at $131.76. Approximately 23,492,816 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 9% from the average daily volume of 21,510,027 shares. The stock had previously closed at $134.91.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $139.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $144.74.

