Investors Purchase Large Volume of Aytu Biopharma Call Options (NASDAQ:AYTU)

Aytu Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AYTU – Get Rating) was the target of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors purchased 3,162 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,201% compared to the typical daily volume of 243 call options.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Aytu Biopharma by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 548,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $741,000 after buying an additional 49,772 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Aytu Biopharma during the fourth quarter worth about $70,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Aytu Biopharma by 793.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 377,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,088,000 after acquiring an additional 335,625 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aytu Biopharma by 38.4% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 660,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,903,000 after purchasing an additional 183,235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Aytu Biopharma by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 257,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $741,000 after purchasing an additional 35,994 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 15.09% of the company’s stock.

AYTU stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.12. The stock had a trading volume of 5 shares, compared to its average volume of 195,182. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Aytu Biopharma has a 52 week low of $1.06 and a 52 week high of $11.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.96 million, a P/E ratio of -0.30 and a beta of -0.39. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.02.

Aytu Biopharma ( NASDAQ:AYTU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $23.13 million for the quarter. Aytu Biopharma had a negative net margin of 102.28% and a negative return on equity of 31.09%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Aytu Biopharma will post -2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Aytu Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th.

Aytu Biopharma, Inc is a specialty pharmaceutical company, which focuses on identifying, acquiring, and commercializing novel products. Its products include Adzenys ER, Adzenys XR-ODT, Cotempla XR-ODT, Karbinal ER, Poly-Vi-Flor, Tri-Vi-Flor, Generic Tussionex, Tuzistra XR and ZolpiMist. The company was founded on August 9, 2002 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

