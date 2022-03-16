Investors Buy High Volume of TimkenSteel Call Options (NYSE:TMST)

TimkenSteel Co. (NYSE:TMST – Get Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Investors acquired 3,282 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,202% compared to the typical volume of 252 call options.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TMST. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TimkenSteel during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of TimkenSteel by 72.4% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 5,955 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in TimkenSteel during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $135,000. AXS Investments LLC purchased a new stake in TimkenSteel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $172,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in TimkenSteel during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $140,000. 77.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:TMST traded up $2.58 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,471,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 864,418. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.00. TimkenSteel has a twelve month low of $9.32 and a twelve month high of $22.55. The stock has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.07 and a beta of 1.84.

TimkenSteel ( NYSE:TMST Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The basic materials company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.47. TimkenSteel had a return on equity of 29.15% and a net margin of 13.33%. The firm had revenue of $338.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $315.50 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.01 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 60.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that TimkenSteel will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on TMST shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TimkenSteel from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. KeyCorp increased their price objective on TimkenSteel from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered TimkenSteel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

TimkenSteel Company Profile

TimkenSteel Corp. engages in the manufacture of alloy, carbon and micro-alloy steel products. The firm’s products includes special bar quality steel, seamless mechanical tubing, gears, grades of steel, jumbo bloom vertical caster, TimkenSteel ultrapremium technology, and TimkenSteel endurance steels.

