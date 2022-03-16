Investors Buy High Volume of Call Options on GDS (NASDAQ:GDS)

GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS – Get Rating) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Monday. Traders acquired 14,123 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 988% compared to the typical volume of 1,298 call options.

GDS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial decreased their price target on GDS from $115.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. StockNews.com raised GDS to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on GDS from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered GDS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on GDS from $75.00 to $68.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, GDS has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.67.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in GDS by 84.2% during the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of GDS in the second quarter valued at about $217,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of GDS by 8.2% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 4,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of GDS in the third quarter valued at about $252,000. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of GDS in the third quarter valued at about $255,000. 53.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:GDS opened at $24.37 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.80. GDS has a 52-week low of $19.83 and a 52-week high of $91.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a PE ratio of -22.56 and a beta of 1.00.

GDS Holdings Ltd. engages in developing and operating data centers in China. It builds, operates, and transfers data centers at other locations. Its data centers are carrier and cloud-neutral, which enable customers to connect to major telecommunications carriers, and to access a number of cloud service providers.

