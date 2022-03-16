Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. Sells 1,178 Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 22,901 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 1,178 shares during the period. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $960,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Uber Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. CenterStar Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Uber Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Uber Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in Uber Technologies by 67.3% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 825 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spectrum Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Uber Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.19% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America boosted their target price on Uber Technologies from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Wolfe Research boosted their target price on Uber Technologies from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $64.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. DA Davidson cut their price target on Uber Technologies from $68.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, JMP Securities cut their price target on Uber Technologies from $80.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Uber Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.83.

Shares of Uber Technologies stock opened at $29.80 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -93.13 and a beta of 1.32. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $28.28 and a one year high of $61.50.

Uber Technologies, Inc operates as a technology platform for people and things mobility. The firm offers multi-modal people transportation, restaurant food delivery, and connecting freight carriers and shippers. It operates through the following segments: Rides, Eats, Freight, Other Bets and ATG and Other Technology Programs.

