Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. Purchases 702 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 124.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,268 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 702 shares during the quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $77,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AM Investment Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. AM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 22,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,552,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Citigroup by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. SlateStone Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Citigroup by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 6,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Hyman Charles D increased its stake in shares of Citigroup by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Hyman Charles D now owns 4,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cooper Financial Group increased its stake in Citigroup by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 7,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. 72.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Sara Wechter sold 14,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.56, for a total transaction of $1,014,688.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of C opened at $55.11 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. Citigroup Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.83 and a 52-week high of $80.29.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 14th. The company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.43). The firm had revenue of $17.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.78 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 27.37% and a return on equity of 12.85%. Citigroup’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.07 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th were paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. Citigroup’s payout ratio is presently 20.24%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Citigroup from $80.50 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Citigroup from $83.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Citigroup from $72.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Citigroup from $82.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Citigroup from $88.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.14.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

