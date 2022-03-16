Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. Lowers Position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. lowered its holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,087 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 185 shares during the quarter. General Dynamics accounts for approximately 1.0% of Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $1,686,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 0.9% in the third quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 5,987 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,174,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in General Dynamics by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 464 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Exeter Financial LLC raised its holdings in General Dynamics by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 17,643 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,458,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in General Dynamics by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,503 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in General Dynamics by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,867 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $954,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. 85.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on General Dynamics from $215.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. UBS Group raised shares of General Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $220.00 to $245.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Wolfe Research raised shares of General Dynamics from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $235.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $227.50.

NYSE GD opened at $237.62 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.99 billion, a PE ratio of 20.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $218.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $207.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.05. General Dynamics Co. has a 1-year low of $173.52 and a 1-year high of $254.99.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The aerospace company reported $3.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.37 by $0.02. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 20.35% and a net margin of 8.47%. The business had revenue of $10.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a dividend of $1.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. This is an increase from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is 41.21%.

In related news, VP William A. Moss sold 2,051 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.70, for a total value of $417,788.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP William A. Moss sold 2,391 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.17, for a total transaction of $567,073.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics Corp. is a global aerospace and defense company, which engages in design, engineering, and manufacturing to deliver state-of-the-art solutions. It offers a broad portfolio of products and services in business aviation, ship construction and repair, land combat vehicles, weapons systems and munitions, and technology products and services.

