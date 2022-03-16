Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. Has $611,000 Stock Position in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. decreased its holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,470 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 529 shares during the period. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $611,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GE. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in General Electric in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Accel Wealth Management increased its position in shares of General Electric by 63.2% during the fourth quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 475 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Electric in the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in General Electric by 416.8% in the third quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 646 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in General Electric during the fourth quarter worth $71,000. 70.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of General Electric stock opened at $92.35 on Wednesday. General Electric has a 1-year low of $85.29 and a 1-year high of $116.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.47. The stock has a market cap of $101.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.82, a P/E/G ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.96.

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $20.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.32 billion. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 6.62% and a negative net margin of 8.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that General Electric will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 7th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -5.14%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on GE shares. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price objective on shares of General Electric in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Barclays dropped their price target on General Electric from $122.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on General Electric from $119.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of General Electric from $105.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.60.

General Electric Co engages in the provision of technology and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, which includes gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

