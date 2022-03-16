Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. Grows Stake in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. lifted its position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,861 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. salesforce.com comprises about 1.7% of Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $2,760,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC increased its stake in salesforce.com by 761.5% in the 3rd quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 112 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new stake in shares of salesforce.com in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. First Personal Financial Services raised its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 83.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 132 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of salesforce.com in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC raised its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 83.3% in the 3rd quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 154 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CRM opened at $196.14 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.06. salesforce.com, inc. has a 1 year low of $184.44 and a 1 year high of $311.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $193.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 130.76, a P/E/G ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50-day moving average is $214.02 and its 200 day moving average is $254.16.

salesforce.com ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The CRM provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.12. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 4.76% and a net margin of 5.45%. The company had revenue of $7.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

CRM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $360.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $325.00 price objective on salesforce.com in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Barclays set a $348.00 price objective on salesforce.com in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $375.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Sunday, December 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, salesforce.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $302.23.

In related news, insider Brent Hyder sold 2,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.73, for a total transaction of $687,100.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.62, for a total value of $449,926.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 175,048 shares of company stock valued at $40,109,757. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

