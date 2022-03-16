Investcorp Credit Management BDC (NASDAQ:ICMB) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Investcorp Credit Management BDC (NASDAQ:ICMB – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Investcorp Credit Management BDC Inc. is a business development company. It invests primarily in the debt of U.S. middle-market companies. Investcorp Credit Management BDC Inc., formerly known as CM Finance Inc., is based in New York, United States. “

ICMB opened at $5.09 on Monday. Investcorp Credit Management BDC has a 12-month low of $4.77 and a 12-month high of $6.58. The stock has a market cap of $73.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.25 and a beta of 2.19. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.34 and a 200-day moving average of $5.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77.

Investcorp Credit Management BDC ( NASDAQ:ICMB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.01). Investcorp Credit Management BDC had a negative net margin of 5.76% and a positive return on equity of 7.79%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Investcorp Credit Management BDC will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Investcorp Credit Management BDC by 18.5% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 2,266 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Investcorp Credit Management BDC by 19.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 2,771 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Investcorp Credit Management BDC during the second quarter worth approximately $704,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of Investcorp Credit Management BDC during the third quarter worth approximately $109,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Investcorp Credit Management BDC during the second quarter worth approximately $79,000. Institutional investors own 38.13% of the company’s stock.

Investcorp Credit Management BDC, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund. The company was founded in February, 2012 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

