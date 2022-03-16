Invesco International Developed Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:IMFL) Trading 0.7% Higher

Invesco International Developed Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:IMFL – Get Rating) traded up 0.7% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $22.70 and last traded at $22.64. 114,135 shares traded hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $22.49.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $24.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.68.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IMFL. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Invesco International Developed Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 906.9% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 916 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco International Developed Dynamic Multifactor ETF in the third quarter worth about $226,000. ERn Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco International Developed Dynamic Multifactor ETF in the third quarter worth about $516,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Invesco International Developed Dynamic Multifactor ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $875,000.

