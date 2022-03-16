Intesa Sanpaolo (OTCMKTS:ISNPY) PT Lowered to €2.70

Intesa Sanpaolo (OTCMKTS:ISNPY – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €3.20 ($3.52) to €2.70 ($2.97) in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo from €3.10 ($3.41) to €3.15 ($3.46) in a report on Monday, February 7th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo from €2.50 ($2.75) to €2.70 ($2.97) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Intesa Sanpaolo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo from €3.30 ($3.63) to €3.70 ($4.07) in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Societe Generale increased their price target on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo from €2.65 ($2.91) to €2.75 ($3.02) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intesa Sanpaolo currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.67.

ISNPY opened at $13.34 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.56. Intesa Sanpaolo has a 1 year low of $11.69 and a 1 year high of $20.22.

Intesa Sanpaolo SpA engages in the provision of financial products and banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banca dei Territori, IMI Corporate and Investment Banking, International Subsidiary Banks, Private Banking, Asset Management, Insurance, and Corporate Centre. The Banca dei Territori segment oversees the traditional lending and deposit collection activities in Italy.

