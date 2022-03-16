Intertape Polymer Group Inc. (TSE:ITP) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.22

Intertape Polymer Group Inc. (TSE:ITPGet Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 10th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 21st will be given a dividend of 0.216 per share on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 18th. This is an increase from Intertape Polymer Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21.

Intertape Polymer Group stock opened at C$39.52 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$26.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$27.22. Intertape Polymer Group has a fifty-two week low of C$22.25 and a fifty-two week high of C$39.61. The company has a market cap of C$2.34 billion and a P/E ratio of 24.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 170.04, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ITP. TD Securities downgraded shares of Intertape Polymer Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from C$37.00 to C$40.50 in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Intertape Polymer Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from C$37.00 to C$40.50 in a research report on Monday. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Intertape Polymer Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from C$38.00 to C$40.50 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. CIBC downgraded shares of Intertape Polymer Group from an “outperform” rating to a “tender” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from C$36.00 to C$40.50 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Intertape Polymer Group in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intertape Polymer Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$40.83.

About Intertape Polymer Group (Get Rating)

Intertape Polymer Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides packaging and protective solutions for the industrial markets in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers pressure-sensitive and water-activated tapes; packaging equipment; industrial and performance specialty tapes, such as masking, duct, electrical, foil, process indicator, sheathing, sports, and reinforced filament tapes; protective packaging solutions, including inflatable systems, mailer products, bubble cushioning, paper void fills, thermal solutions, and protective foam roll stocks; stencil products; shrink films; stretch and lumber wraps; structure and geomembrane fabrics; non-manufactured flexible intermediate bulk containers; polyethylene and specialized polyolefin films; and engineered coated products for industrial and retail use.

