Intertape Polymer Group Inc. (TSE:ITP) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.22

Intertape Polymer Group Inc. (TSE:ITP – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 10th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 21st will be given a dividend of 0.216 per share on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 18th. This is an increase from Intertape Polymer Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21.

Intertape Polymer Group stock opened at C$39.52 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$26.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$27.22. Intertape Polymer Group has a fifty-two week low of C$22.25 and a fifty-two week high of C$39.61. The company has a market cap of C$2.34 billion and a P/E ratio of 24.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 170.04, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ITP. TD Securities downgraded shares of Intertape Polymer Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from C$37.00 to C$40.50 in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Intertape Polymer Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from C$37.00 to C$40.50 in a research report on Monday. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Intertape Polymer Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from C$38.00 to C$40.50 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. CIBC downgraded shares of Intertape Polymer Group from an “outperform” rating to a “tender” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from C$36.00 to C$40.50 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Intertape Polymer Group in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intertape Polymer Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$40.83.

Intertape Polymer Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides packaging and protective solutions for the industrial markets in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers pressure-sensitive and water-activated tapes; packaging equipment; industrial and performance specialty tapes, such as masking, duct, electrical, foil, process indicator, sheathing, sports, and reinforced filament tapes; protective packaging solutions, including inflatable systems, mailer products, bubble cushioning, paper void fills, thermal solutions, and protective foam roll stocks; stencil products; shrink films; stretch and lumber wraps; structure and geomembrane fabrics; non-manufactured flexible intermediate bulk containers; polyethylene and specialized polyolefin films; and engineered coated products for industrial and retail use.

