Internet of People (IOP) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $4.00

Internet of People (IOP) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 15th. Internet of People has a total market cap of $44,292.22 and approximately $4.00 worth of Internet of People was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Internet of People has traded flat against the US dollar. One Internet of People coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0033 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Emercoin (EMC) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0501 or 0.00000123 BTC.

WinCash (WCC) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0392 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Universal Currency (UNIT) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Theresa May Coin (MAY) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ParkByte (PKB) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Neutron (NTRN) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Vortex Defi (VTX) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Experience Points (XP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

EduMetrix Coin (EMC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.21 or 0.00011340 BTC.

EduMetrix (EMC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $18.36 or 0.00115080 BTC.

About Internet of People

Internet of People (IOP) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on October 2nd, 2016. Internet of People’s total supply is 13,770,244 coins and its circulating supply is 13,461,469 coins. The Reddit community for Internet of People is /r/IoP_Community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Internet of People’s official Twitter account is @IoP_community and its Facebook page is accessible here . Internet of People’s official website is iop.global

According to CryptoCompare, “The Internet of People is a set of P2P networks, designed to enable direct device to device P2P communication using P2P apps. The main purpose of the network is to allow my device to connect directly to your device without using any service of any company in the process of establishing the connection or during the interaction.One of this P2P Networks is a blockchain that runs the token system needed to incentivize operators to run all the components of other P2P networks that form the Internet of People. The token for this blockchain is IOP, a PoW/PoS token with a 21M supply. “

Buying and Selling Internet of People

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Internet of People directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Internet of People should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Internet of People using one of the exchanges listed above.

