International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.35 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI – Get Rating) to announce earnings of $0.35 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for International Money Express’ earnings. International Money Express posted earnings per share of $0.27 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 29.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that International Money Express will report full year earnings of $1.69 per share for the current fiscal year. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow International Money Express.

International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.11. International Money Express had a net margin of 10.20% and a return on equity of 43.03%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.27 EPS.

IMXI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of International Money Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of International Money Express from $19.00 to $20.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of International Money Express from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.10.

In other International Money Express news, CEO Robert Lisy sold 5,531 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total transaction of $85,730.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 178,404 shares of company stock valued at $3,110,640 in the last 90 days. 16.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of IMXI. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in International Money Express during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in International Money Express during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in International Money Express during the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its holdings in International Money Express by 121.0% during the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 3,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,721 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in International Money Express during the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.73% of the company’s stock.

IMXI traded up $1.81 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.15. The stock had a trading volume of 7,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 257,295. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $772.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.93 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.22. International Money Express has a 12 month low of $13.14 and a 12 month high of $18.96.

International Money Express, Inc engages in the provision of money transmittal services. It offers online money transfer, in person wire transfer, check processing, prepaid debit card, bill payment, and telewire services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Miami, FL.

