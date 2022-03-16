Intact Financial (TSE:IFC) Sets New 1-Year Low at $26.00

Shares of Intact Financial Co. (TSE:IFC – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$26.00 and last traded at C$182.67, with a volume of 171489 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$185.72.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on IFC. National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of Intact Financial from C$219.00 to C$225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Intact Financial from C$200.00 to C$216.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Intact Financial from C$196.00 to C$198.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Intact Financial to C$225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Intact Financial from C$187.00 to C$190.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$208.54.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$175.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$169.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.11. The firm has a market cap of C$32.43 billion and a PE ratio of 14.71.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. This is an increase from Intact Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. Intact Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.42%.

Intact Financial Company Profile (TSE:IFC)

Intact Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and businesses in Canada and the United States. It offers personal auto insurance; insurance for motor homes, recreational vehicles, motorcycles, snowmobiles, and all-terrain vehicles; personal property insurance, such as protection for homes and contents from risks, such as fire, theft, vandalism, water damage, and other damages, as well as personal liability coverage; and property coverage for tenants, condominium owners, non-owner occupied residences, and seasonal residences.

